UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Four; Recover 95 Liters Liquor

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:59 PM

Police arrest four; recover 95 liters liquor

Rawalpindi District police in their operation against bootleggers, arrested four and recovered 95 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District police in their operation against bootleggers, arrested four and recovered 95 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police conducted a raid and held Hashim with 50 liters liquor.

Kotli Sattian police held three namely Azhar Mukhtar, Altaf Ahmed and Basharat with 20, 15 and 10 liters liquor respectively.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said, the operation would continue and the lawbreakers would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Senators call for national strategy to cope with e ..

28 seconds ago

Micro plan plays crucial role in Polio elimination ..

29 seconds ago

ICIMOD announces `Mountain Prize' to award individ ..

3 minutes ago

Brussels stalls on Hungary Covid funds as LGBTQ ro ..

3 minutes ago

Dutch PM apologises for easing virus measures

4 minutes ago

FA's visionary plan leaves England with bright fut ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.