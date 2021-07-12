Police Arrest Four; Recover 95 Liters Liquor
Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:59 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District police in their operation against bootleggers, arrested four and recovered 95 liters liquor from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police conducted a raid and held Hashim with 50 liters liquor.
Kotli Sattian police held three namely Azhar Mukhtar, Altaf Ahmed and Basharat with 20, 15 and 10 liters liquor respectively.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
He said, the operation would continue and the lawbreakers would be sent behind the bars.