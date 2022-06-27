UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four, Recover 9.5kg Hashish, Opium

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 07:34 PM

New Multan police on Monday arrested four accused and recovered 9.5 kilogram of hashish and opium from their possession during an operation, foiling an attempt to smuggle the contraband into the city from Balochistan

Police had received information that two notorious drug dealers of Balochistan, Muhammad Omar and Ali Muhammad, were bringing narcotics from Loralai (Balochistan) to Multan which was meant to be supplied to two local drug dealers Shafqat and Nasir at vegetables market in the city, the police spokesman said.

New Multan police stopped a pickup truck near Qazafi Chowk, recovering hashish and opium from the vehicle besides arresting the four accused.

CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar commended the SHO New Multan Saeed Ahmad, SI Abdul Saboor and other team members over the successful operation against the drug dealers.

