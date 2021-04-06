Police arrest four; recover Kalashnikovs, pistols & rifles

Rawalpindi district police have arrested four accused and recovered two Kalashnikovs, two 30 bore pistols, a 223 rifle, a 44 bore rifle and 15 magazines with ammunition from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested four accused and recovered two Kalashnikovs, two 30 bore pistols, a 223 rifle, a 44 bore rifle and 15 magazines with ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Chontra police team under the supervision of SHO Chontra, on the directives of ASP Saddar Circle managed to recover weapons including two Kalashnikovs, two 30 bore pistols, a 223 bore rifle, one 44 bore rifle, 15 magazines and ammunition from a vehicle, stopped at a check post during snap checking from the possession of Muhammad Mehran, Mumtaz Ahmed, Mubashir Ijaz and Siraj Hussain. Police also impounded the vehicle.

He informed, a case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.