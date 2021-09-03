Police arrest four; recover liquor, drugs

Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested four and recovered 1620 grams charras, 10 litre liquor and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested four and recovered 1620 grams charras, 10 litre liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held a drug peddler namely Irfan Abbas and recovered 1350 grams charras.

In another raid, Sadiqabad police rounded up Talha Waseem with five litres liquor and Nabeel for possessing five litres liquor.

Bani police also held an accused for having 270 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.