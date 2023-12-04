Police arrest four street criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Monday arrested four street criminals and recovered Rs 75,000 cash and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested four members of a gang namely Asif, Amir, Ziafat and Ghulam Nabi, wanted in various cases.

Police recovered Rs 75,000 cash and other items from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate operations against street criminals and other lawbreakers.