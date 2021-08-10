Police arrest four suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The police have arrested four accused and recovered 55 liters liquor from their possession from different areas of the district.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the teams of PS Dera Nawab, PS Chani Goth and PS Kotwali conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and took four accused into custody.

The accused were identified as Saleem, Saeed, Affaan and Tayyab. The police recovered 55 liters liquor from their possession.

The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.