Police arrest four suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested four suspects from different areas, respectively and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Chani Goth police arrested a suspect and recovered 25 liters of liquor and took another accused into custody and recovered an unlicensed pistol from his possession.

Head Rajkaan police arrested a drug pusher and seized 1,110 hashish while Abbasnagar police apprehended an accused and recovered a pistol from his possession.

The police have lodged cases against the suspects. Further probe was underway.