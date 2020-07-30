UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Four Suspects

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Police arrest four suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested four suspects from different areas, respectively and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Chani Goth police arrested a suspect and recovered 25 liters of liquor and took another accused into custody and recovered an unlicensed pistol from his possession.

Head Rajkaan police arrested a drug pusher and seized 1,110 hashish while Abbasnagar police apprehended an accused and recovered a pistol from his possession.

The police have lodged cases against the suspects. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 32 deaths with 1114 new cases dur ..

52 minutes ago

Hajj pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafat today

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s elite sportspersons get behind the me ..

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary General Welcomes Mechanism for Accel ..

2 hours ago

US COVID-19 deaths pass 150,000

2 hours ago

SEPMA 2020 Digital Musical Summit takes place with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.