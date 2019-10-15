UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Four Suspects In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 56 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

The police have arrested four suspects including two drug peddlers and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The police have arrested four suspects including two drug peddlers and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted raid at a den and arrested two drug peddlers.

He added that the police also recovered 70 liters of liquor from the possession of the accused.

The police destroyed liquor factory.

In another police action, a patrolling police party took two suspects into custody and seized two pistols and seven rounds from their possession.

The police have registered cases against the accused.

Further probe was underway.

