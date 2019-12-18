UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Four Suspects In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

Police arrest four suspects in Bahawalpur

Police arrested four suspects and recovered, weapons, liquor and cash from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Police arrested four suspects and recovered, weapons, liquor and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a patrolling police party arrested an armed man and recovered a pistol and two rounds from his possession.

In another police action, acting on a tip-off, a police party raided a den and arrested a drug pusher and seized 60 liters of liquor from his possession.

A police party conducted raid in an area and two gamblers and recovered cash Rs 27,500 from their possession. The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Man Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Indonesian volcano debris litters seabed after tsu ..

15 minutes ago

Revival of strong primary health care system top m ..

15 minutes ago

Biegun to visit China to discuss N. Korea

15 minutes ago

Moon, Abe to Meet in China Next Week for First Tal ..

15 minutes ago

Hasilpur Police seize 170 liters of liquor

15 minutes ago

PM Khan summons core committee meeting today

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.