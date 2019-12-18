Police arrest four suspects in Bahawalpur

Police arrested four suspects and recovered, weapons, liquor and cash from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Police arrested four suspects and recovered, weapons, liquor and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a patrolling police party arrested an armed man and recovered a pistol and two rounds from his possession.

In another police action, acting on a tip-off, a police party raided a den and arrested a drug pusher and seized 60 liters of liquor from his possession.

A police party conducted raid in an area and two gamblers and recovered cash Rs 27,500 from their possession. The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.