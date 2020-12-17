Police arrest four suspects, recover weapons, drug

UrduPoint.com
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested four suspects and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession in Ahmedpur East area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a police party of PS Ahmedpur East arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2,700 grams of hashish from their possession.

The accused were identified as Qasim and Bilal.

The police also apprehended accused Aamir and recovered 80 liters liquor from his possession.

The police arrested a suspect identified as Afzal and recovered a pistol from his possession. The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

