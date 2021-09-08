UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four Thieves Including Three Women

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against lawbreakers rounded up four thieves including three women and recovered cash and other costly items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City police held three women namely Amna Bibi, Iram Bibi and Zubaida Bibi and recovered cash from their possession.

He informed that their accomplices would also be sent behind the bars.

Meanwhile, Ratta Amral police rounded up a thieve namely Iftikhar Hussain and recovered stolen costly items from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had accelerated their operation to net the lawbreakers.

