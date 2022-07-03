Police arrest fraudulent, recovered fake currency from cattle market

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested fraudulent for buying and selling sacrificial animals with fake Currency in cattle market, informed police spokesman here Sunday.

During course of action, Naseerabad police arrested man identified as Zahoor Ahmed and recovered fake amount worth Rs. 2,00,000 from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

The accused is being interrogated and other accomplices of the accused will also be arrested soon.

SP Potohar appreciated the Naseerabad police adding that such anti social elements will be punished by challan with solid evidence.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have urged citizens must be aware from such counterfeiters during the visit of cattle markets.