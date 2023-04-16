UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Friends Of Slain Arsalan Jamali

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Police arrest friends of slain Arsalan jamali

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested four friends of slain Arsalan Jamali, son of retired SSP Anti Corruption Establishment Ahmed Khan Jamali who was killed in Hyderabad in the wee hours of April 14, in connection with his murder.

The ASP Alina Rajpar told a press conference at the police headquarters late on Saturday night that personal grudges and enmity among the friends were the reason behind the brutal killing of 26 years old Arsalan Jamali who had sustained around a dozen gunshots.

The ASP informed that the Jamali family used to live in the same neighbourhood in the Naseem Nagar area where Jamali was killed until a few years ago.

According to her, Jamali was friends with the arrested suspects Ali Imam Chandio, Waris Chandio, Mehrullah Rahujo and Waheed when he lived in that area.

However, she added, after developing differences with Jamali the accused persons warned him against visiting their locality in the future.

She said his mere presence in that area stirred the fierce and brutal reaction from the arrested suspects.

Earlier, the incident's FIR was lodged at Qasimabad police on the complaint of Mohsin Memon, the maternal uncle of Jamali.

