Police Arrest Fuel Pump Staffer For Committing Robbery, Recover Rs 1.4 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 10:04 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The police on Tuesday successfully traced a robbery case by arresting two persons working at a fuel pump located in Pirwadhi and recovered Rs 1.4 million from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the police received a call on 15 about a robbery at a fuel station in Pirwadhi.

When the police, which were quick to reach the spot, made the pump staffers a part of the investigation due to the suspicious circumstances, the mystery was solved.

The police, during the interrogation, learnt that two pump staffers were behind the robbery incident.

It arrested both the accused and recovered Rs 1.4 million from their custody.

SSP Investigation Zinaira Azfar said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused. He added that the protection of the life and property of citizens was the top priority for which all resources were being utilized.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of Pirwadhi Police in tracing the robbery case and recovering the robbed money.

