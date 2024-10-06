Police arrest fugitive, drug-dealer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Gawalmandi police arrested a fugitive and a drug-dealer during an effective crackdown, here on Sunday.

The police recovered 1200-gram hashish from the accused, identified as Shehryar alias Mela.

Additionally, fugitive Asif, who was also wanted in a bogus cheque case, was also arrested.

Absconder Asif was arrested with the help of modern technology while B category absconder fugitive Shehryar was also arrested and handed over to the investigation police.