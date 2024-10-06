Open Menu

Police Arrest Fugitive, Drug-dealer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Police arrest fugitive, drug-dealer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Gawalmandi police arrested a fugitive and a drug-dealer during an effective crackdown, here on Sunday.

The police recovered 1200-gram hashish from the accused, identified as Shehryar alias Mela.

Additionally, fugitive Asif, who was also wanted in a bogus cheque case, was also arrested.

Absconder Asif was arrested with the help of modern technology while B category absconder fugitive Shehryar was also arrested and handed over to the investigation police.

Related Topics

Police Technology Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

21 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

21 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

21 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

21 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

21 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

21 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

21 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

21 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

21 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan