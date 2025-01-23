Open Menu

Police Arrest Fugitive Wanted In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 08:51 PM

Punjab Police Special Operations Cell, in a successful operation, arrested another wanted fugitive in a murder case from abroad

According to the details, the proclaimed offender Munsaf Ali was wanted in a murder case to Gujranwala Police.

The accused Munsaf shot and killed a citizen in 2023 and fled to Muscat after the incident, after which the Punjab Police continued to follow up continuously.

In 22 days of this year, the fifth fugitive criminal has been arrested from abroad and transferred to Pakistan.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the RPO, CPO Gujranwala and the police team for the arrest of the proclaimed offender and directed that the Special Operation Cell continue the crackdown to arrest more proclaimed offenders.

In cooperation with Interpol and FIA, more proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes should be arrested and brought back to Pakistan, he added.

