Police Arrest Gang For Selling Railway Tracks Illegally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 11:30 AM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The police have conducted a major and successful operation against a gang of scrap dealers who have been selling railway tracks continuously for ten years.
A spokesman, Jhuddo police told APP that police stopped a Hino truck carrying scrap and recovered stolen rail tracks.
On the strict orders of SSP Mirpurkhas Dr. Sameer Noor Channa, the district police conducted a successful operation against criminal elements. On a tip-off, SHO Jhudo Police Station, Inspector Nisar Alam Abro along with his team blocked the Nabi Sar Road near Nagma Sugar Mill in the limits of Jhudo Police Station and stopped and searched the Hino truck number TKD-821 carrying scrap.
During the search, 40 small and large pieces of stolen rail tracks were recovered from the Mazda truck and the truck driver Ghulam Rasool was arrested.
The spokesman added that the stolen tracks belonged to Kamran alias Fauji and Rizwan alias Janu son of Muhammad Akram, who are residents of Jhudo and buy and sell stolen scrap. The accused have been selling railway tracks for the past ten years and have sold valuable government railway tracks worth millions of rupees.
APP/hms
