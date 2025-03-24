Open Menu

Police Arrest Gang For Selling Railway Tracks Illegally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Police arrest gang for selling railway tracks illegally

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The police have conducted a major and successful operation against a gang of scrap dealers who have been selling railway tracks continuously for ten years.

A spokesman, Jhuddo police told APP that police stopped a Hino truck carrying scrap and recovered stolen rail tracks.

On the strict orders of SSP Mirpurkhas Dr. Sameer Noor Channa, the district police conducted a successful operation against criminal elements. On a tip-off, SHO Jhudo Police Station, Inspector Nisar Alam Abro along with his team blocked the Nabi Sar Road near Nagma Sugar Mill in the limits of Jhudo Police Station and stopped and searched the Hino truck number TKD-821 carrying scrap.

During the search, 40 small and large pieces of stolen rail tracks were recovered from the Mazda truck and the truck driver Ghulam Rasool was arrested.

The spokesman added that the stolen tracks belonged to Kamran alias Fauji and Rizwan alias Janu son of Muhammad Akram, who are residents of Jhudo and buy and sell stolen scrap. The accused have been selling railway tracks for the past ten years and have sold valuable government railway tracks worth millions of rupees.

APP/hms

Recent Stories

ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billio ..

ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billion dividend for 2024

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at ..

Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island

11 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Moham ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, exchanges Ramadan greetin ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Emb ..

Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Embassy in UAE

12 hours ago
Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate ..

Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate General in Dubai

12 hours ago
 ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy effic ..

ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade

13 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appoint ..

13 hours ago
 Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomo ..

Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM

13 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

13 hours ago
 OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan