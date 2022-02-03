UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Gang Involved In Stealing Batteries And Tyres Of Vehicles In Murree

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2022 | 06:02 PM

Police arrest gang involved in stealing batteries and tyres of vehicles in Murree

The reports say that the police have also recovered batteries and tyres from their possession after taking them into custody.

MURREE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) Police on Thursday arrested a gang involved in theft of batteries and tyres of vehicles in the hilly area.

The police said that they arrested four suspects who were identified as Jahanzeb, Aamir Javed, Sajid Hussain, and Rashid Ali. After arresting them, the police arrested four batteries, tyres of three vehicles, and Rs50,000 cash.

Police also claimed to have recovered a car from their possession.

According to a local private tv, the police said that the suspects also confessed their involvement in several crimes related to stealing batteries and tyres of the vehicles in Muree area.

Last month, Muree came into the limelight when at least 22 tourists including women and children lost their lives due to freezing cold and road blockage. The whole area was hit by unprecedented snowfall.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Car Rashid Women TV From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

36 seconds ago
 Kareena, Malaika and Amrita enjoy day out

Kareena, Malaika and Amrita enjoy day out

11 minutes ago
 OICCI acknowledges women role in country's econom ..

OICCI acknowledges women role in country's economics growth: Ghias Khan

8 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 13 terrorists in Nushki and P ..

Security forces kill 13 terrorists in Nushki and Panjgur: ISPR

29 minutes ago
 Two minor brothers killed in fire, another injured ..

Two minor brothers killed in fire, another injured

46 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on Usman Dar for ..

Canadian High Commissioner calls on Usman Dar for youth development

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>