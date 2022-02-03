Police arrest gang involved in stealing batteries and tyres of vehicles in Murree

(@Abdulla99267510)

The reports say that the police have also recovered batteries and tyres from their possession after taking them into custody.

MURREE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) Police on Thursday arrested a gang involved in theft of batteries and tyres of vehicles in the hilly area.

The police said that they arrested four suspects who were identified as Jahanzeb, Aamir Javed, Sajid Hussain, and Rashid Ali. After arresting them, the police arrested four batteries, tyres of three vehicles, and Rs50,000 cash.

Police also claimed to have recovered a car from their possession.

According to a local private tv, the police said that the suspects also confessed their involvement in several crimes related to stealing batteries and tyres of the vehicles in Muree area.

Last month, Muree came into the limelight when at least 22 tourists including women and children lost their lives due to freezing cold and road blockage. The whole area was hit by unprecedented snowfall.