Police arrest gang involved in stealing valuable equipment, cables from grid stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The Sehwan police in Jamshoro district have arrested a gang of suspects involved in stealing valuable equipment and cables from the grid stations and offices of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

The police informed here on Sunday that a gang of 5 suspects was arrested in Sehwan and the police recovered items stolen from the local grid station.

The police identified the suspects as Imam Ali Khoso, Zulfiqar Maachi, Riaz Maachi, Wazir Manganhar and Bachayo Managanhar.

Later an FIR was lodged at Sehwan police station on the complaint of HESCO's SDO Amir Mehmood, nominating the 5 suspects.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the Chief Executive Officer Muzaffar Ali Abbassi had directed the officers and staff to ensure adequate security of the installations and prevent such thefts.