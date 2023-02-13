UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Gang Involved In Stealing Valuable Equipment, Cables From Grid Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Police arrest gang involved in stealing valuable equipment, cables from grid stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The Sehwan police in Jamshoro district have arrested a gang of suspects involved in stealing valuable equipment and cables from the grid stations and offices of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

The police informed here on Sunday that a gang of 5 suspects was arrested in Sehwan and the police recovered items stolen from the local grid station.

The police identified the suspects as Imam Ali Khoso, Zulfiqar Maachi, Riaz Maachi, Wazir Manganhar and Bachayo Managanhar.

Later an FIR was lodged at Sehwan police station on the complaint of HESCO's SDO Amir Mehmood, nominating the 5 suspects.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the Chief Executive Officer Muzaffar Ali Abbassi had directed the officers and staff to ensure adequate security of the installations and prevent such thefts.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Company Hyderabad Jamshoro Sunday FIR From

Recent Stories

UAE’s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM ..

UAE’s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing ..

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Direct ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Director

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Centra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

16 minutes ago
 WGS reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to emp ..

WGS reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to empower youth to participate in d ..

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed visits quake-struck areas, UAE& ..

Abdullah bin Zayed visits quake-struck areas, UAE&#039;s SAR team HQ in Türkiye

1 hour ago
 Sultan Buti Bin Mejren Opens the 19th edition of t ..

Sultan Buti Bin Mejren Opens the 19th edition of the International Property Show

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.