Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) Police have arrested a suspected gang member involved in robbing freight vehicles and recovered a heavy generator upon his indication.

SSP Korangi Tauheed Rehman announced on Tuesday that the arrested individual, along with accomplices, had stolen a 30 KV generator worth millions of rupees on July 27.

The gang, traveling by car, intercepted the vehicle carrying the generator, seized it at gunpoint, and later abandoned the driver.

The investigation, conducted using technical methods, led to the successful arrest of Sanaullah, son of Ali Murad. SSP Tauheed Rehman assured that the remaining three accomplices of the accused will be apprehended soon.