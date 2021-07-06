Police arrest gang of decoits from Fatehjang

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on the complaint of Liaqat and Khalid Mehmood, both residents of Kharala Kalan have arrested a gang of eight decoits from Fatehjang involved in a decoity.

Two days ago the decoits at gun point had taken away Rs 120,000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 780000/ from the houses of the complainants. Those arrested include Mana, Mithoo , Usman , Mastana , Azam and Ali Haidar all r/o Hafizabad and Iqbal r/o Okara.

Case under the act has been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In another attempt Hassanabdal police arrested two dacoits namely Tasawar and Aqib both r/o Sundki and recovered Rs 32200 and two pistols from their possession.

Yet in another attempt Attock City police arrested three male and three females from a brothel situated in mohalla Dar us Salam.

Meanwhile, the divers of Rescue 1122, recovered dead body of a young boy Shavez r/o Dhok Fateh Attock from Dheri Lagal dam Shavez had gone777000 for picnic and was swimming in the dam when drowned . On the other hand Attock police "Pukaar 15" received 46107 emergency calls during the last month including 35123 fake calls . 1289 cases have been registered against those making fake calls.