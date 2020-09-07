UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Gang Of Motorbike Snatchers, Stolen Valuables Recovered

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

Police arrest gang of motorbike snatchers, stolen valuables recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a gang of motorbike snatchers and recovered 4 stolen and snatched motorbike as well as unlicensed weapons and mobile phones from their possession.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the Hussainabad police arrested the suspects in a raid near the protective embankment in Hussainabad.

He said that the SHO Hussainabad Sikandar Ghulam Mustafa arrested 4 suspects, identified as Danish Iqbal, Abdul Malik Pathan, Zeeshan Mawati and Waseem Gul Pathan.

He added that a shotgun, 2 pistols and a revolver were recovered from possession of the suspected outlaws.

The spokesman said during the initial interrogation the suspects also confessed some of their crimes.

The Hussainabad police later booked them in 5 separate FIRs lodged under sections 324, 353 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code and 23-A of SAA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Mobile Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches global COVID-19 insurance

41 minutes ago

International Literacy Day: UAE achieves education ..

56 minutes ago

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

2 hours ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.