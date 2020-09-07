Police arrest gang of motorbike snatchers, stolen valuables recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a gang of motorbike snatchers and recovered 4 stolen and snatched motorbike as well as unlicensed weapons and mobile phones from their possession.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the Hussainabad police arrested the suspects in a raid near the protective embankment in Hussainabad.

He said that the SHO Hussainabad Sikandar Ghulam Mustafa arrested 4 suspects, identified as Danish Iqbal, Abdul Malik Pathan, Zeeshan Mawati and Waseem Gul Pathan.

He added that a shotgun, 2 pistols and a revolver were recovered from possession of the suspected outlaws.

The spokesman said during the initial interrogation the suspects also confessed some of their crimes.

The Hussainabad police later booked them in 5 separate FIRs lodged under sections 324, 353 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code and 23-A of SAA.