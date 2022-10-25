Police arrest gang of robbers

Police have arrested a gang of robbers that killed the driver of Faisal Movers on October 1, 2022 and managed to disappear from the scene

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a gang of robbers that killed the driver of Faisal Movers on October 1, 2022 and managed to disappear from the scene.

A police team of Police Station Dars led by Sub Inspector CIA Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Yousuf Arain was on routine patrolling when they spotted six armed persons on New Jatoi Link Road standing with the intention of robbery.

The armed gang looking at the police party opened firing while police retaliated in defense.

In the meantime, another police team led by ASI Riaz Ali also appeared at the scene. After the exchange of fire police succeeded in arresting three robbers Shehmir alias Shaman Mallah, Najab alias Najoo Khoso and Sahib Mallah and recovered weapons and two motorcycles from their custody.

PRO to DIG Police SBA Range said that three accomplices of the robber's gang managed to escape. Police are conducting raids for their arrest.