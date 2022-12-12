Police arrest gang, recover stolen vehicles, mobile phones

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 09 stolen motorcycles, 02 vehicles and 03 mobile phones from their possession here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as Ali Zeib and Zain.

The Cantt Police have registered separate cases against both of them while further investigation was underway.

SP Pothohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that the other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested. He assured accelerating the crackdown against active gangs.

He made it clear that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.