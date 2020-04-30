UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Groom Over Wedding Underage Girl

Thu 30th April 2020

The Khairpur police foiled an underage marriage being held at Pir Jo Goth, said the ASP city Saad Arshad on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khairpur police foiled an underage marriage being held at Pir Jo Goth, said the ASP city Saad Arshad on Thursday. Acting on a tip off, the police raided and arrested groom Imtiaz Khakhrani and his underage bride Noor Khakhrani.

It was found that the girl was sold for Rs60,000 by her uncle. He said the police also arrested Muhammad Saddiq, uncle of the bride, Khan Muhammad, Abdul Latif, a woman Gulshan. The police also registered an FIR against the accused under the Child Marriage Restriction Act-2019.

