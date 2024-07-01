Police arrest gutka seller

The Jamshed Quarters police station of district East apprehended a woman on Monday suspected of being involved in the gutka trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Jamshed Quarters police station of district East apprehended a woman on Monday suspected of being involved in the gutka trade.

SSP East told that police arrest Rehmat Bibi alias Rehmati, wife of Muhammad Hussain, on a tip-off, and seized 50 packets of gutka from her possession.

She had previously been arrested for a similar offense and has served jail time.

A case has been registered, and further investigations underway.