Police Arrest Hardcore Criminal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested hardcore criminal, involved in heinous crimes, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, illegal possession and intimidation of citizens, informed police spokesman.

SHO Sadiqabad, led by SDPO Newtown, along with his team, conducted an operation in the case of extortion and terrorism.

The accused Shams Farooq alias Shamu was arrested who had snatched Rs. 09 lakh from Ehsanullah, and case was registered in Sadiqabad police station.

SDPO Newtown said on the occasion that the arrest of the accused's accomplices was underway.

SP Rawal Division commended SDPO New Town, SHO Sadiqabad and the police team and said that strict action should be taken against hardcore criminals.

More Stories From Pakistan

