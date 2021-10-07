Police arrest house maid for stealing diamond ring

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:39 PM

Airport police have arrested a house maid for stealing diamond ring of the female house owner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Airport police have arrested a house maid for stealing diamond ring of the female house owner.

According to a police spokesman, a woman submitted an application that her diamond ring has been stolen from her house.

Airport Police after registration of FIR started investigation and managed to arrest the house maid namely Najma alias Roshni and recovered the diamond ring from her possession.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police team and directed to continue operations to net the lawbreakers.

Meanwhile, Rawat police held a proclaimed offender namely Zeeshan involved in a murder case of Arshad Mehmood.

