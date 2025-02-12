BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Burewala police arrested a man here on Wednesday, just hours after he shot at and killed an imam in Machiwal police area.

Qari Mukhtar Ahmad was killed allegedly by Ijaz Ahmad after he came to know that deceased had assaulted his nine-year-old nephew.

Accused entered the house of the deceased at Chak 561-EB in Machiwal and shot at and killed him, according to police.

Police arrested the accused and sent the body of the deceased to hospital for postmortem examination. Meanwhile, police said, the child has also released a video statement leveling allegations against the deceased.

APP/aaj