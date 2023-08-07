Open Menu

Police Arrest Impersonator

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Police arrest impersonator

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a swindler for offering job to people after impersonating himself as police inspector.

According to FIR, Farooq Gurmani, son of Qadir Bakush, resident of Moza Khai used to loot people by assuring them of recruiting in the police department.

Today in connection with the swindling activities, the accused collected Rs 51,000 out of 100,000 pledged against recruiting his nephew in the police department. He showed a form printed with the monogram to his client namely Ejaz in order to convince him to be working as the Police Inspector. When Ejaz, counter-checked the information, he discovered that there was no recruitment going on in the department. Later, the police registered the case against Muhammad Farooq on report of the aggrieved person and arrested him. Further investigation was underway.

