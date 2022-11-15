Police arrest imposter MNA

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Local police arrested an imposter who introduced himself as Member National Assembly (MNA) and tried to influence a case, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, an alleged outlaw namely Shoukat Baloch resident of 231/EB (Burewala) telephoned SHO Gaggu Mandi Riaz Sial and introduced himself as MNA Mansib Dogar.

The alleged outlaw ordered the SHO to release an alleged outlaw. After suspicion, the SHO verified the number. The number was registered with the name of Shoukat Baloch resident of 231/EB.

The police arrested the alleged outlaw and started an investigation.