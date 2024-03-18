Police arrest individual carrying weapons in Pirmahal

PIRMAHAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) In a swift operation, authorities have apprehended an individual walking around Pirmahal while brandishing weapons on Monday.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Zulqarnain Saif, stationed in Chitia Nah, intervened and confiscated a 9 mm pistol along with four bullets from Mohammad Naveed, son of Yasin, who was openly displaying the arms.

Following the confiscation, Sub-Inspector Saif promptly filed a case against the accused, ensuring legal proceedings are initiated.

The incident highlights the proactive measures taken by law enforcement to maintain public safety and curb illegal activities.

The arrest serves as a reminder of the vigilance of the police force in ensuring the security of citizens and upholding the law.

APP/nmj/378