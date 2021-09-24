UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Injured Outlaw After Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 11:36 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested an alleged outlaw after an encounter in injured condition.

The police spokesman informed here Friday that the Qasimabad police attempted to stop a motorbike but the suspects opened fire on the police in an attempt to escape.

He added that the suspect Azeem Chandio alias Mujahid sustained a gunshot and fell from the motorbike but his alleged accomplice Saddam Solangi escaped.

The injured suspect was arrested and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The spokesman claimed that the police had so far traced 6 FIRs against Chandio lodged at 2 police stations in Kambar-Shahdadkot districts.

