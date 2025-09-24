Police arrest injured suspect, recover stolen motorcycle after armed clash

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A police party came under fire late Tuesday night from three motorcycle riders here in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station. During the encounter, one suspect was injured and arrested, while a stolen motorcycle and a weapon were recovered.

Rawalpindi Police spokesperson told on Wednesday that the arrested suspect was wanted in more than 30 cases of street crimes registered at different police stations. The motorcycle had been stolen from the Airport area a day earlier, he told.

The spokesperson said the suspects opened fire when signalled to stop. On receiving information, senior officers along with additional force reached the site, while a search operation was underway to trace the fleeing suspects.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the Airport Police for their bravery in recovering the stolen motorcycle and arresting the suspect despite armed resistance.

“No one who attacks police or endangers citizens’ lives can escape the law,” the CPO remarked.