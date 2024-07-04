Open Menu

Police Arrest Inter-provincial Gang Involved In Car Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The district police here on Thursday arrested inter-provincial gang involved in car thefting and recovered two cars and

2 kg of hashish.

SSP Mirpurkhas, Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhry while addressing a press conference in his office along with in-charge CIA, Inayat Ali Zardari said two stolen vehicles in Mehran police station' jurisdiction were recovered from the gang.

He said that the task for arresting the culprits was assigned to CIA Inayat Ali Zardari.

The In charge CIA headed and a team headed by SHO Mehran police station, Kamran Halepoto recovered the cars.

Actions were being taken to arrest other groups involved in the crime, he added.

The SSP handed over the recovered vehicles to the owners on the occasion.

