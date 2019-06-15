Police arrest inter-provincial motorbike lifters' gang

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Police have arrested a leader of an inter-provincial gang of motorbike lifters along with his accomplice here from Latifabad on Friday.

According to Police spokesman, the DSP Latifabad Masood Iqbal has received information of presence of the leader of inter-provincial gang of motorbike lifters along with accomplice.

On such information, the DSP along with SHOs of Latifabad A-Section and Latifabad B-Section Police Stations conducted raids at the pointed out place and arrested the gang leader Atta Muhammad Sial and his accomplice Zahid s/o Moula Bux along with 19 motorbikes stolen from different parts of Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.

Besides registering cases against the arrested persons, the Police have released the details of the stolen motorbikes and advised the motorbike owners to contact with the officials of both Police Stations of Latifabad.