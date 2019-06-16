UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest JKML General Secretary Rafiq Ganai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:30 PM

Police arrest JKML General Secretary Rafiq Ganai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Mohammad Rafiq Ganie in Indian Occupied Kashmir was arrested by Special Operation Group (SOG) of police from Magam area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service , Rafiq Ganaie was arrested from his in-laws house last night on the charge of leading funerals of the Kashmiri martyred youth.

A police officer said, "He had led funeral prayers of large number of militants in recent past. He was also instigating people through his speeches." His family members informed media that Ganie had been taken to infamous torture centre, CARGO Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the JKML in a statement condemned the arrest of party General Secretary terming it as unlawful and unjustified.

It urged the international organizations for human rights to take cognizance of these illegal detentions and play their role for the release of all detainees.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Militants Police Jammu Srinagar Muslim Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

2 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

2 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

2 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

2 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.