Police arrest JKML General Secretary Rafiq Ganai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Mohammad Rafiq Ganie in Indian Occupied Kashmir was arrested by Special Operation Group (SOG) of police from Magam area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service , Rafiq Ganaie was arrested from his in-laws house last night on the charge of leading funerals of the Kashmiri martyred youth.

A police officer said, "He had led funeral prayers of large number of militants in recent past. He was also instigating people through his speeches." His family members informed media that Ganie had been taken to infamous torture centre, CARGO Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the JKML in a statement condemned the arrest of party General Secretary terming it as unlawful and unjustified.

It urged the international organizations for human rights to take cognizance of these illegal detentions and play their role for the release of all detainees.