UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Journalist Outside Islamabad High Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Police arrest journalist outside Islamabad High Court

Islamabad police arrested a reporter of private television channel who had arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to cover hearing of an appeal filed by Maryam Nawaz against her conviction in the Avenfield corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad police arrested a reporter of private television channel who had arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to cover hearing of an appeal filed by Maryam Nawaz against her conviction in the Avenfield corruption reference.

The journalist Ehtisham Kiyani working with Channel 24 was arrested by police deployed for security and was shifted to Ramna police station.

He was stopped at a police checkpoint outside the court where he introduced himself but was detained by officials. After arresting him, police claimed that Kiyani was carrying weapons.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah took notice of the incident and summoned high-ranking officials of the capital police and ordered Kiyani's immediate release.

The reporter was released soon after and Superintendent of Police Sarfaraz Virk said that no weapons had been recovered from Kiyani, adding that a private tv channel had reported "fake news".

The reporter also alleged mistreatment with him by SP Industrial Area Zubair Sheikh. However, the police source said there had been exchange of harsh words between report and policemen at check post following which he was arrested.

Further investigation is underway into the matter by police high-ups after allegations leveled by the reporter against policemen.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Corruption Islamabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Exchange Police Station Islamabad High Court Post TV From Court

Recent Stories

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

19 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

35 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

48 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

57 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.