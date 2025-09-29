Open Menu

Police Arrest Key Suspects In Murder Case Of Suleman Chandio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 09:57 PM

Police arrest key suspects in murder case of Suleman Chandio

District police have achieved a major success in a murder case arising from a dispute between the Chandio and Mari communities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) District police have achieved a major success in a murder case arising from a dispute between the Chandio and Mari communities.

In a targeted and successful operation, the police have arrested key suspects nominated in the murder case of Suleman Chandio. The initiative was taken under the special directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar.

During operation, the accused Khairu Mari and the son of Jhindu Mari were apprehended. It is pertinent to mention that a few days ago, the heirs of the deceased and members of the Chandio community staged a protest demanding the arrest of the suspects.

On that occasion, SSP had assured protestors that the culprits would be arrested by September 29.

Fulfilling that promise ahead of schedule, the police conducted the operation and successfully apprehended the nominated suspects, demonstrating a strong example of commitment and performance. Further investigation from the arrested suspects is underway and all other involved individuals would also be brought to justice. This action has not only given hope to the victim’s family but has also strengthened public confidence in the police.

According to police spokesperson, Shaheed Benazirabad Police reiterates its firm stance that no leniency will be shown to anyone involved in murder, criminal activities, or tribal feuds. Lawbreakers would be arrested and dealt with strictly according to the law to ensure peace and order in the region.

APP/rzq-nsm

Recent Stories

ATC accepts unconditional apology from police offi ..

ATC accepts unconditional apology from police officials

1 minute ago
 Police inaugurates public relations office for med ..

Police inaugurates public relations office for media representatives

1 minute ago
 WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,1 ..

WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors

59 minutes ago
 KATI President Junaid Naqi, other Office Bearers R ..

KATI President Junaid Naqi, other Office Bearers Resigned

1 minute ago
 Police arrest key suspects in murder case of Sulem ..

Police arrest key suspects in murder case of Suleman Chandio

1 minute ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa o ..

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath

59 minutes ago
Inter-university mega sports tournament to be laun ..

Inter-university mega sports tournament to be launched on Oct 01: Meena Majeed

2 minutes ago
 Amendment bill for immovable property distribution ..

Amendment bill for immovable property distribution presented in Punjab Assembly

29 minutes ago
 DG highlights importance of livestock sector

DG highlights importance of livestock sector

29 minutes ago
 Floods in Punjab affect 8-10 percent of corn, padd ..

Floods in Punjab affect 8-10 percent of corn, paddy and cotton crops

29 minutes ago
 Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first ..

Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first time in country's history

33 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar approves Rs 3.25m for t ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan