Police arrest key suspects in murder case of Suleman Chandio

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) District police have achieved a major success in a murder case arising from a dispute between the Chandio and Mari communities.

In a targeted and successful operation, the police have arrested key suspects nominated in the murder case of Suleman Chandio. The initiative was taken under the special directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar.

During operation, the accused Khairu Mari and the son of Jhindu Mari were apprehended. It is pertinent to mention that a few days ago, the heirs of the deceased and members of the Chandio community staged a protest demanding the arrest of the suspects.

On that occasion, SSP had assured protestors that the culprits would be arrested by September 29.

Fulfilling that promise ahead of schedule, the police conducted the operation and successfully apprehended the nominated suspects, demonstrating a strong example of commitment and performance. Further investigation from the arrested suspects is underway and all other involved individuals would also be brought to justice. This action has not only given hope to the victim’s family but has also strengthened public confidence in the police.

According to police spokesperson, Shaheed Benazirabad Police reiterates its firm stance that no leniency will be shown to anyone involved in murder, criminal activities, or tribal feuds. Lawbreakers would be arrested and dealt with strictly according to the law to ensure peace and order in the region.

