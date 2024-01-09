Open Menu

Police Arrest Kidnapper, Recover Boy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2024 | 08:56 PM

Police arrest kidnapper, recover boy

Police arrested a kidnapper and recovered a 10-year-old boy who was kidnapped from the limits of Lytton Road police few days ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Police arrested a kidnapper and recovered a 10-year-old boy who was kidnapped from the limits of Lytton Road police few days ago.

The kidnapper, Muhammad Waseem, had kidnapped the victim, Muhammad Ibrahim, and demanded a ransom of Rs 600,000 from the heirs for his release. The accused had kept the boy in the limits of Mughalpura police area.

Related Topics

Police Road From

Recent Stories

Commissioner visits Nawabshah city to inspects pol ..

Commissioner visits Nawabshah city to inspects polio campaign

4 minutes ago
 Kunwar visits Gujranwala business center

Kunwar visits Gujranwala business center

4 minutes ago
 3.592 mln registered voters to exercise right of b ..

3.592 mln registered voters to exercise right of balloting elections 2024 in Lar ..

4 minutes ago
 Chinese FM reviews six highlights of diplomacy in ..

Chinese FM reviews six highlights of diplomacy in 2023

6 minutes ago
 KU, Sindh Food Authority join hands to promote foo ..

KU, Sindh Food Authority join hands to promote food safety, hygiene

6 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting with transporter about general e ..

DC chairs meeting with transporter about general election

6 minutes ago
DC reviews repair, maintenance of important city r ..

DC reviews repair, maintenance of important city roads

6 minutes ago
 ESD responds to 879 RTCs in Punjab

ESD responds to 879 RTCs in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Hezbollah targets Israel base to avenge killings i ..

Hezbollah targets Israel base to avenge killings in Lebanon

5 minutes ago
 Mayor Mardan instructs authorities to remove obsta ..

Mayor Mardan instructs authorities to remove obstacles in gas, electricity suppl ..

5 minutes ago
 Nation commends heroic sacrifices of police: Fero ..

Nation commends heroic sacrifices of police: Feroze Jamal Shah

6 minutes ago
 Machinery, staff deputed at UC level for cleanline ..

Machinery, staff deputed at UC level for cleanliness in villages

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan