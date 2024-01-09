Police arrest kidnapper, recover boy

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Police arrested a kidnapper and recovered a 10-year-old boy who was kidnapped from the limits of Lytton Road police few days ago.

The kidnapper, Muhammad Waseem, had kidnapped the victim, Muhammad Ibrahim, and demanded a ransom of Rs 600,000 from the heirs for his release. The accused had kept the boy in the limits of Mughalpura police area.