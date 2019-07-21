Police arrest kidnappers gang

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Police on Sunday arrested a gang of culprits who kidnapped an eleven year old boy demanding 0.7 million ransom.

Attock Police Chief Syed Shahzad Nadeem told newsmen that Farrukh Sultan r/o village Mirza informed police that his son Umair Ali had been kidnapped by unknown culprits on July 17, (Wednesday), and had demanded Rs 0.7 million as ransom.

Police registered a case No. 169 u/s 363 and constituted a team comprising of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Naeem ul Haq, DSP Zaigham Abbas and other police officers and started investigation instantly.

The Police Chief said the team using conventional and modern techniques found the culprits, apprehended them, recovered the abducted boy and the money taken as ransom.

Syed Shahzad said those arrested include Masud, Saeed, Akhtar, Afaq, Rayafat, Shafaqat and Nadia all r/o Havelian Haripur.

He said that the police had also recovered two pistols and a vehicle from their possession.

