UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Killer, Abuser Of Two Children

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:50 PM

Police arrest killer, abuser of two children

RAWALPINDI, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Airport Police on Tuesday arrested paedophile Zulfiqar who had molested two children after strangling them to death in October last year.

City Police Office Ahsan Younus flanked by senior police officer, told a press conference that one of the victims was 11-year Areeb, whose dead body was dumped by the accused in an under construction building. The accused molested his body.

Similarly, he abused nine-year Naveed Khan after murdering him.

The police also arrested his mother as Zulfiqar told her about the killing of the children, he added. Both the accused and his mother joined the funerals of the two victims.

The CPO said the accused had confessed to killing the two children. During investigations, he revealed that he had kidnapped Areeb by luring him to give a kite, and Naveed by promising to give him a pigeon.

Related Topics

Dead Police October Airport

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

51 minutes ago

US, France Aircraft Carriers Conduct Dual-Operatio ..

2 minutes ago

Corona suspect gets clean chit at Peoples Medical ..

3 minutes ago

2,000 surgical masks stolen from French hospital

3 minutes ago

WHO Official Says Iran Close to Passing Critical P ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.