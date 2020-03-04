Police arrest killer, abuser of two children

RAWALPINDI, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Airport Police on Tuesday arrested paedophile Zulfiqar who had molested two children after strangling them to death in October last year.

City Police Office Ahsan Younus flanked by senior police officer, told a press conference that one of the victims was 11-year Areeb, whose dead body was dumped by the accused in an under construction building. The accused molested his body.

Similarly, he abused nine-year Naveed Khan after murdering him.

The police also arrested his mother as Zulfiqar told her about the killing of the children, he added. Both the accused and his mother joined the funerals of the two victims.

The CPO said the accused had confessed to killing the two children. During investigations, he revealed that he had kidnapped Areeb by luring him to give a kite, and Naveed by promising to give him a pigeon.