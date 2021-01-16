Police arrest killer of 12-year-old boy in 2 days

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) ::Ganda Singhwala police have arrested a man who had allegedly slit the throat of a 12-year-old boy after a failed attempt to assault him sexually.

The police found Muhammad Waheed, son of Muhammad Rafique, in fields in a critical condition two days ago. Some unknown person had cut his throat with some weapon and threw him in fields.

The police registered a case and admitted the victim to Children's Hospital Lahore. However, he succumbed to his injuries later on.

The police formed a special team, which arrested the accused, Yasin, in just two days.

Confessing to his crime, the accused said he had sexually assaulted Waheed two months back, but no case was registered with the police after both parties reached a compromise.

However, two days ago Yasin again attempted to molest the victim, and slit his throat with a knife after he offered resistance. He threw Waheed in field and fled. Police have sent the alleged killer behind the bars and started further grilling of the accused.