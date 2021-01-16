UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Killer Of 12-year-old Boy In 2 Days

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Police arrest killer of 12-year-old boy in 2 days

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) ::Ganda Singhwala police have arrested a man who had allegedly slit the throat of a 12-year-old boy after a failed attempt to assault him sexually.

The police found Muhammad Waheed, son of Muhammad Rafique, in fields in a critical condition two days ago. Some unknown person had cut his throat with some weapon and threw him in fields.

The police registered a case and admitted the victim to Children's Hospital Lahore. However, he succumbed to his injuries later on.

The police formed a special team, which arrested the accused, Yasin, in just two days.

Confessing to his crime, the accused said he had sexually assaulted Waheed two months back, but no case was registered with the police after both parties reached a compromise.

However, two days ago Yasin again attempted to molest the victim, and slit his throat with a knife after he offered resistance. He threw Waheed in field and fled. Police have sent the alleged killer behind the bars and started further grilling of the accused.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Man Weapon

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

13 minutes ago

Informational briefing of the Minister of Foreign ..

14 minutes ago

PML-N is responsible for seizure of PIA airline by ..

39 minutes ago

Govt to write to Broadsheet to know more about Naw ..

49 minutes ago

Goswami’s chat with Partho exposes Indian PM Mod ..

1 hour ago

131,939 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been adminis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.