Police arrest killer of mother, daughter

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Hoti police Monday arrested an accused allegedly involved in burnt to death a lady and her 3-year old daughter in their house on September 29 in Mayar area here.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Dr.

Zahidullah while taking notice of the tragic deaths in apparently incident of fire eruption due to short-circuit in the house constituted an investigation team to probe the matter.

The investigation team led by DSP City Inam Jan during the course of investigation found it an incident of killing and arrested the accused identified as Muhammad Irfan. During the initial interrogation the accused confessed to the killing of both mother and her daughter.

Police registered a case of double murder against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.