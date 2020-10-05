UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Killer Of Mother, Daughter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:34 PM

Police arrest killer of mother, daughter

Hoti police Monday arrested an accused allegedly involved in burnt to death a lady and her 3-year old daughter in their house on September 29 in Mayar area here

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Hoti police Monday arrested an accused allegedly involved in burnt to death a lady and her 3-year old daughter in their house on September 29 in Mayar area here.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Dr.

Zahidullah while taking notice of the tragic deaths in apparently incident of fire eruption due to short-circuit in the house constituted an investigation team to probe the matter.

The investigation team led by DSP City Inam Jan during the course of investigation found it an incident of killing and arrested the accused identified as Muhammad Irfan. During the initial interrogation the accused confessed to the killing of both mother and her daughter.

Police registered a case of double murder against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Mardan September

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed pays tributes to teachers

21 minutes ago

Al-othaimeen Receives Us Consul General, Jeddah

47 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen reviews the latest developments and a ..

47 minutes ago

Sindh, Central Punjab secure close wins in Second ..

51 minutes ago

RAK Ruler meets MeznSat Team, underlines importanc ..

51 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYUAD co-convene for virtual sym ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.