Police Arrest Killer Of Mother, Three Sisters
Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 08:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) In the tragic incident of a mother and her three daughters being murdered in the Kabirwala area of Khanewal, Punjab Police took timely action and arrested the accused son, Muhammad Abbas, from Mailsi within two hours.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought the report from RPO Multan. He also assigned DPO Khanewal Ismail-ur- Rehman Kharak the task of apprehending the suspect as soon as possible. Under the supervision of the DPO, Khanewal Police utilized modern technology and professional expertise to arrest the suspect.
According to details, upon receiving information about the incident, DPO Khanewal Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharak reached the crime scene at Basti Loharan Wali near Pul Chaun.
Crime scene units and forensic teams collected evidence.
The victims were identified as Hasina Bibi (50), Samina Bibi (35), Amna Bibi (20), and Aleema Bibi (15) while the ruthless accused, Muhammad Abbas, aged 20-22, was the real son and brother of the victims. The accused Abbas shot his mother and sisters with a 12-bore repeater and fled the scene.
DPO Khanewal Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharak said that legal proceedings would be completed promptly, and the arrested suspect would be brought to justice.
