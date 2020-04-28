Police arrest killer of niece in Peshawar

Police arrested a killer namely Fazal Hayat on Tuesday who killed his 7-year-old niece for making noise at house in Tehkal area of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Police arrested a killer namely Fazal Hayat on Tuesday who killed his 7-year-old niece for making noise at house in Tehkal area of Peshawar.

The police party raided at a house in Khoga Khel of Landi Kotal and arrested Fazal Hayat who killed his niece namely Eishal three days ago.

A special team headed by DSP Town Mukhtiar Ali was given task to conduct raids on all possible hideouts of the accused to arrest him.

Police said his brothers and other relatives cooperated with the police to trace him.