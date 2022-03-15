Police arrest killer of six family members

Police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended the killer of six family members during a raid conducted in remote area of Lorali district, official sources said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended the killer of six family members during a raid conducted in remote area of Lorali district, official sources said.

They said that a team of Police Station Sadar Lorali on a tip off carried out a raid in Zarkarez area and arrested accused namely Sadam.

The accused was later handed over to Zarghoon Police Station officials for further investigation of the incident. Accused Sadam along with his accomplices had allegedly killed six family members including women and children over family dispute and fled.

Under the supervision of SSP Lorali Irfan Bashir, PS Sadar team arrested the accused after the successful raid carried out in remote vicinity of Loralai. Further probe is underway.