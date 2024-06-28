Police Arrest Killer Of Three People
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Police arrested an accused wanted in a triple murder case here on Friday.
According to police, accused Asif alias Atif was wanted in the killing of Gufran Ali, Muhammad Siddique and Zubair at Chak No 72-RB, Bahmaniwala. The accused was also treating other people.
